Home Ministry has 'stopped' Delhi's budget: Finance Minister

"For mysterious reasons, the Chief Secretary of Delhi kept the letter hidden for three days. I learned about the letter only at 2 p.m. today (Monday). The file with MHA's letter was put up to me officially only at 6 p.m. today i.e. just the day before the budget was to be presented in Delhi Assembly," the Gahlot said.



The Finance Minister also said the government has responded to the MHA's concerns and submitted the file back to Delhi's LG, after CM's approval at 9 p.m. The role of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary of Delhi in delaying Delhi's budget ought to be investigated, he asked.



"Nearly Rs 22,000 crores have been allocated for capital expenditure next year, whereas the allocation for advertisements is only Rs 550 crore, which is similar to that of last year. The concerns raised by the MHA are irrelevant and seemingly done only to scuttle the budget for next year of Delhi government," he claimed.