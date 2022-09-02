Hurtful remarks against Islam: SC refuses PIL seeking arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Tyagi

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Tyagi, formerly Waseem Rizvi, for making incendiary and hurtful remarks against Islam, the Prophet and followers of Islam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice S. Ravindra Bhat said that such a plea cannot be entertained under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The bench told the counsel, representing the petitioner: "You are asking somebody to be arrested and criminally prosecuted under Article 32 plea?... have you filed a complaint?