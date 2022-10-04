I hate my life...Dear death waiting for you': JK cop murder case accused wrote in personal diary

From "I hate my life" and "Dear death I am waiting for you" to Bollywood songs about sadness and the final farewell, the recent diary entries of a man who allegedly killed Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia reveal he was "under depression".

Yasir Lohar, the 23-year-old domestic help, was arrested following a major manhunt through the night. It seemed, according to police, the school dropout was fed up with life.

In Hindi and broken English, he has also written in his diary one-line sentences like: "I want Restart My life", "Zindagi to bas taklif deti hai, sukoon to maut hi deti hai (life only hurts, death brigs peace), and "everyday starts with expectation but ends with bad experience".