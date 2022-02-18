IED-stuffed bag found in house in Delhi's Old Seemapuri, 2 being grilled: Police

"The suspects have managed to escape. We suspect the explosive recovered from Old Seempuri has been made by the same persons who placed IED at Ghazipur flower market last month," the officer said.



The IED was picked up by the NSG bomb disposal squad from the second floor of the building. Security has been beefed up and the area cordoned off.



The IED was destroyed using a water disruptor, an NSG officer said, adding all pieces of evidence have been handed over to the Delhi Police.



A security official said the bomb bears similarities to the explosive recovered from the Ghazipur flower market. The Delhi Police's Special Cell unit which is probing the Ghazipur case has been tasked with investigating the current incident also.



According to the police, Aashim, the owner of the house in Old Seemapuri, and property dealer Shanu, who had brought the tenants to him, were being questioned in connection with the incident.







Aashim mother claimed, "We got to know in the afternoon that police have taken Aashim into their custody. He had given the house on rent to some people and had nothing to do with the incident. I have no idea about the persons living there."



His wife claimed that the house was rented out to two persons a couple of months back. "We don't know anything else," she said.



Aashim lives with his family in nearby Shaheed Nagar.



A local said, "Those living in the area where the explosive has been found have been vacated. Police told us that they have come to know about tenants living in that house who are now absconding."



In January, an IED stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here but it was later defused.



The incident had happened ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the National Capital was already on a high alert.