Illegal mining in Himachal, ED arrests mastermind

"To physically ascertain the extent of illegal mining, a joint digital survey along with state mining officials has been carried out at the mining sites owned and controlled by the persons involved which revealed about 4.8 lakh cubic meter of excess mining had been carried out. The value of illegally mined material that has been clandestinely sold (out of books of account) is to the tune of Rs 35 crore," the official said.



The ED learnt that Singh was the key person who owned and controlled several mining sites and stone crushers in Una district and was the mastermind and prime beneficiary of proceeds of crime generated from illegal mining.