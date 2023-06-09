'I'm not anyone's slave': Abhishek Banerjee to skip ED summon

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said he will not be adhering to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to be present at the agency's Salt Lake office on June 13 for questioning in connection with the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal.



On Thursday evening, hours after ED delivered the summon, Banerjee said that if necessary, he would face the ED questioning only after the panchayat elections in the state are over on July 8.



"This is a clear attempt to spoil my ongoing mass outreach programme. I am never scared of facing questioning. But at this point of time, I do not have time to waste facing the prolonged questioning for 10 to 11 hours. I am not anyone's slave," Banerjee told media persons.