'Important matter', SC on plea seeking ICJ proceedings against Pakistan to release Indian PoWs

The plea has been filed by Jasbir Kaur, the wife of Major Kanwaljit Singh, and Bir Bahadur Singh, a retired soldier of the Indian Army, who is the secretary general of Voice of Ex-Servicemen Society. The plea contended that it is for the state functionaries to evolve methods and strategies to safeguard every citizen's rights, including the rights of PoWs, as guaranteed under Article 21 and the Geneva Convention.



The plea said that Kaur's husband was among the 54 known PoWs detained by Pakistan since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The plea also sought a direction to all respondents, to procure from the International Red Cross, the list of PoWs, who were scheduled to be repatriated by Pakistan in years succeeding the 1971 war, but ultimately not repatriated as scheduled in the third train of PoWs.



The plea said the Union of India and specifically the Indian Army, have not initiated any concrete steps for establishment of a mechanism for effective enforcement of provisions of the Geneva Convention.



"The utmost suffering and trauma is evident from the overwhelming admitted reality that 54 PoWs, narrated in the Gujarat High Court Judgement dated December 23, 2011, who are worthy soldiers of this great nation, are living a miserable life for almost 50 years now", said the plea.