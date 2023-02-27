In jail for over 2 months for 'anti-Modi' remarks, MP Congress leader Pateria gets bail from HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to jailed Congress leader and former state minister Raja Pateria, who was arrested in December for his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



A single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi ordered the release of Pateria on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, his senior counsel and former MP advocate general Shashank Shekhar told PTI.



"I told the court Pateria has been in judicial custody for almost 75 days. Investigations against him had been completed and a charghesheet filed," Shekhar said.



"While seeking bail I submitted before the HC that my client through his statements did not mean to kill anybody (physically). What he meant was to defeat (PM Modi) politically," maintained the senior counsel.

Shekhar said the government advocate opposed the bail plea of his client.

However, after hearing arguments, the HC granted bail to the Congress leader, he said.