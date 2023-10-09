India beat Australia by six wickets to begin their ICC World Cup campaign on a positive note on Sunday, 8 October.

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India's chase of 200 after the home team lost three wickets with just two runs on the board. Thanks to Kohli and Rahul's 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket, India completed the task in 41.2 overs.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 199 following a disciplined effort with the ball.

Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn't go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30th over.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) did the bulk of the damage with his middle over blows