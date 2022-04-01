India logs 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

A reduction of 635 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent, according to the ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,90,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.31 crore.