India logs 1,421 new Covid cases, 149 deaths

In the wake of a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload further declined to 16,187 on Sunday, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Ministry said



A total of 1,826 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative tally to 4,24,82,262. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 6,20,251 tests were conducted across the country. The country has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.