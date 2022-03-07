India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, 66 fatalities

The active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped to 54,118 and comprised 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.



A reduction of 5,324 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,23,98,095, while the case fatality rate has been recorded as 1.20 per cent.