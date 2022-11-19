India logs 556 Covid infections in a day; active caseload declines by 252

India's tally of Covid cases rose by 556 in a day to reach 4,46,68,523 while active cases declined by 252 during the same period to reach 6,782, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.



The death toll has climbed to 5,30,570 with 17 more fatalities, including 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,31,171, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. Active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent.