India moves two spots up to rank 8th in climate change performance index

India is now ranked eighth, after jumping up two spots, as per the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI, 2023) published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International based in Germany.



The latest report of CCPI, released at COP27 on Tuesday, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that were ranked above India. The first, second and third ranks were not awarded to any country. In effect therefore, India's rank is the best amongst all large economies, an official statement said.



India has also been ranked amongst top 5 countries in the world and the best among the G20 countries, based on its Climate Change performance.