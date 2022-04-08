India records 1,109 new COVID-19 cases

The 43 new fatalities include 36 from Kerala.



A total of 5,21,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,806 from Maharashtra, 68,264 from Kerala, 40,056 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,155 from Delhi, 23,498 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.