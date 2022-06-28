India records 11,793 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 per cent, the ministry said.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.



According to the ministry, 197.31 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.