India records 2,338 Covid cases, 19 more deaths in a day

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



The 19 more fatalities include 17 from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.



A total of 5,24,630 deaths have been reported so far in the country with 1,47,859 fatalities from Maharashtra, 69,740 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,209 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.



The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.