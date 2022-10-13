India reports 2,786 new COVID-19 cases

An increase of 217 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 1.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,65,963, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.



According to the ministry, 219.15 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.