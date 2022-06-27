India sees 45% rise in daily Covid count with 17,073 fresh cases; positivity rate 5.62%

India logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases have increased to 94,420, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.



The death toll has climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.



The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.