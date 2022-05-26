India too needs to tighten laws on acquisition of firearms: Chidambaram after Texas shooting

"As hate speech and hate killings thrive, we must use all avenues to stop this madness from overwhelming the whole world," the former home minister said in a series of tweets.



One way is to impose severe gun controls and severely restrict who can buy or own a weapon, he said.



American laws are too loose and too lenient in this regard, Chidambaram noted.



"India too needs to review and tighten laws relating to acquisition and possession of fire-arms," he said.



The gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, 134 km from San Antonio, on Tuesday morning before he was killed by law enforcement officers.



All fatalities and injuries took place inside one classroom in Uvalde, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety.



The shooter barricaded himself in one room, killing two teachers and 19 children, he told CNN.