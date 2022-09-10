Indian-origin researcher develops antiviral therapy that block Covid transmission

The benefit of TIPs, though, goes beyond their ability to stifle a virus inside infected cells.

Since TIPs reside inside the same cells as the virus they target, they evolve at the same time, staying active even as new viral strains emerge.

"Over the last few years, many of the challenges of the pandemic have been related to the emergence of new variants," said Chaturvedi.

"TIPs would be an ideal treatment because they keep learning as the virus evolves, so they could keep the problem of drug resistance in check," she noted.