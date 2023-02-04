Indians need to shun fear, come forward for early cancer screening: Doctors

"Apart from being hereditary this type of cancer has several other risk factors including sedentary lifestyle choices like bingeing on alcohol, smoking, increasing obesity among youngsters, and poor dietary intake," said Dr Rohan Khandelwal, Lead Consultant and HOD -- The Breast Centre, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.



The risk of breast cancer can be reduced by maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding poor lifestyle choices like alcohol and smoking while exercising regularly.



"Lifestyle changes like eating a balanced diet, physical exercise, abstaining from alcohol and tobacco use will go a long way in attaining this objective. Such efforts will not only save them from getting cancer, but will also help preserve quality life," said Dr. Ashish Goel, Director, Department of Surgical Oncology, Jaypee Hospital.