IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Several challenged the Indigo staff to calibrate his decision with corresponding statements in the rule book, she said.



"They held up their mobile phones with news articles, and Twitter posts on supreme court judgements on how no airline could discriminate against passengers with disabilities.There was a delegation of doctors that was taking the same flight. They offered to provide full support to the child and his parents, if any health episode were to occur mid-air," she noted.



However, IndiGo staff did not change their decision of barring the child from taking the flight, she said.



When asked about the incident, IndiGo had on Monday said, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic."



The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail, it said.



The airline made the family comfortable by providing them a hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination, it said.



"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.