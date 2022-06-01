IndiGo to conduct internal study on how to better handle specially abled passengers: CEO

IndiGo will conduct an internal case study on how to better handle specially abled passengers, especially when they are feeling distressed, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.

The aviation regulator DGCA had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.

Dutta, in an interview to PTI on Tuesday, said the airline would not appeal against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) decision to impose the fine.

"Some people are asking me this question -- are you going to appeal? Of course not," he said.

The official said the airline will take note of the DGCA findings and implement each one of them.