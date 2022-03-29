International drug cartel busted in Delhi, heroin worth Rs 40 Cr recovered

The members of this cartel were involved in receiving supply of heroin smuggled from Myanmar and further supplied it to various parts of the country. "It took four months to develop this information and during this process, members of this cartel were identified," the DCP said.



On March 24, the police received a tip-off that two members of this cartel -- Dinesh and Nazir -- have collected a big consignment of heroin from Jharkhand and would come to Delhi to deliver the supply of contraband to one of their contacts.



Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at T point Delhi-Meerut Expressway near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended both the accused.