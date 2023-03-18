It remains "very fragile": Jaishankar on situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh

"We have deployed our troops, we have stood our ground and the situation to my mind still remains very fragile because there are places where our deployments are very close up and in military assessment, actually therefore, quite dangerous," he said.



"Now we have made substantial progress when it comes to disengagement in many areas. There are many areas where we have ongoing discussions. It is a painstaking job and we will do that," he said.



"We have made it very clear to the Chinese that we cannot have a breach of peace and tranquility, you can't violate agreements and then want the rest of the relationship to continue as though nothing happened. That's just not tenable," Jaishankar added.



The minister's comments came a day after Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said that the situation along the LAC is stable but there is a need to keep a "very close watch" on it.