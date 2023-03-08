J-K: Jama Masjid management committee says 'extremely unfortunate' that cops denying closing mosque

The management committee of the Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city on Wednesday alleged it was "extremely unfortunate" that the authorities closed down the mosque on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and later denied doing so.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid -- the managing body of the grand mosque – claimed on Tuesday that the mosque was locked by the police and no Shab-e-Barat congregational prayers were allowed.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to criticise the police action.