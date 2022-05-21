J-K tunnel collapse: Operation to rescue missing labourers resumes

The operation to rescue nine labourers feared trapped under the debris following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide forced the authorities to suspend the process last evening, officials said.

Their chances of survival are, however, bleak, they said.

A labourer was killed and three others rescued when the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

The officials identified the deceased labourer as Sudhir Roy (31), a native of West Bengal.