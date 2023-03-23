Jairam Ramesh writes to CBI chief, seeks Amit Shah's quizzing over 'Sangma govt most-corrupt' remark

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has written to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal asking the probe agency to question Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark describing the Conrad Sangma government in Meghalaya in its previous term as corrupt, and to investigate that claim.

In his letter to Jaiswal, Ramesh stated that Shah in his public speech on February 17, 2023, said the then government of Meghalaya "was the most corrupt government in the country".

"Amit Shah is also the Home Minister of India. In his capacity as the home minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to this conclusion," he said. For some inexplicable reasons, the home minister, who is also the former national president of BJP, has failed to act upon the information about the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government, Ramesh said in the letter dated March 21 which he tweeted Thursday.