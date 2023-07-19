Nation

'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for opposition alliance INDIA

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages

Opposition parties meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. (photo courtesy: @rssurjewala/Twitter)
user

PTI

A day after the opposition parties announced the name for their alliance 'INDIA', they finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the combined tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.

According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that the coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

