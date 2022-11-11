Jharkhand Cabinet approves four ambitious schemes for students & youths

"The skill training programmes are mostly restricted to district headquarters. The skilling programme will be taken to block level with the help of the new scheme," said Labour department secretary Pravin Toppo.



Non-availability of building at block level was the main hurdle for the scheme, he said. "Government has now allowed to use abandoned buildings or schools in the off-time. The youths will be trained in various skilling programmes such as tailoring, sewing and carpentering," Toppo said.



He added, that "non-residential trainees will also be provided with an allowance Rs 1000. If any of the trainees did not get a job after three months of training, an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to boys and Rs 1,500 to girls or physically challenged trainee will be given till the end of first year."