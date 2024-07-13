Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana meet Sonia Gandhi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday, days after he took charge of the post again.

Accompanied by his wife Kalpana, Hemant Soren met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi.

Describing the meeting as a courtesy call, Soren said he had come to meet Gandhi as they had not met her after the Lok Sabha elections and since he came out of jail.

"Discussions for Jharkhand Assembly elections will continue...there was no discussion about polls," Soren said when asked whether the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand were discussed with Gandhi.