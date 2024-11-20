Jharkhand: Final phase of polling underway amid tight security

Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand elections commenced on Wednesday, 20 November amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 pm.

However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 pm though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday.

Altogether 528 candidates, including Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP, are trying their luck in the second phase of the elections.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate in it enthusiastically and create a new record of voting. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Your every vote is the strength of the state."