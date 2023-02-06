JK Congress holds protests against BJP, Adani group

Raising slogans against the government, BJP, and Adnai group, they clashed with the police, with some of them trying to break the barricade to march forward.

"Today, we protested from Sansad to Sadakh (inside Parliament and outside it) over the Adani issue. We demand that a JPC be set up to probe it. We also demand a probe by a retired chief justice into it," Bhalla told reporters at the protest.

Taking a dig at the BJP government for "investing" LIC and SBI money into the Adnai Group, he said, "How public money has been invested in the group. It is matter of probe." In Srinagar, led by senior party leader Mohammad Anwar Bhat, Congress workers raised slogans in favour of the JPC probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group levelled in a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg research.