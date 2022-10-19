J&K: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation
A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir
A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.
It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.
"The search operation is still going on," police said.
Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.
"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.
On Saturday, terrorists killed Pooran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Chowdery Gund village in Shopian.
The killing, part of a series of targeted attacks triggered protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Due to fear of attacks, around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandits are not attending offices for the last five months. They have been protesting and demanding safety and their relocation to Jammu. Pandits say the government is unmoved and unwilling to shift them.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines