J&K: LeT 'hybrid terrorist' involved in labourers' killing dies in anti-terror operation

On Saturday, terrorists killed Pooran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Chowdery Gund village in Shopian.

The killing, part of a series of targeted attacks triggered protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to fear of attacks, around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandits are not attending offices for the last five months. They have been protesting and demanding safety and their relocation to Jammu. Pandits say the government is unmoved and unwilling to shift them.