Jharkhand: polling officer in Deoghar removed over 'bias'

Voting in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections is underway, with 31.37 per cent of voters turning out till 11 a.m.

At 38.35 per cent, Maheshpur in Santhal Pargana recorded the highest voter turnout, followed by Silli in Ranchi (37.60 per cent), Sarath (36.86 per cent), and Littipara (34.71 per cent), according to the Election Commission data.

Dhanbad Urban saw the lowest turnout, with only 21.65 per cent of voters casting their votes by 11 a.m.

Amid the polling, a controversy arose in the Madhupur constituency of Deoghar district, where a polling officer at booth number 111 was removed on allegations of influencing voters to support a particular party. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the officer was arrested for directing the electorate to vote in favour of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Polling is being conducted across 14,219 booths in 38 constituencies across 12 districts. Voting will end at 5 p.m., though 31 'highly sensitive' booths will close at 4 p.m.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of 585 companies of central paramilitary forces, 60 companies of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP), and 30,000 personnel from district forces and home guards.