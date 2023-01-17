Joshimath crisis: Technical survey of houses to be demolished in JP Colony begins

JP Colony houses employees of Vishnu Prayag hydro-electricity project and the residential buildings here are made of light construction material, and their dismantling may not take long, an engineer engaged in the survey said on request of anonymity.



The colony was vacated on January 3 after an underground water channel burst on January 2.



The Uttarakhand government had on Monday decided to mechanically demolish all such buildings in JP Colony whose retrofitting was not possible.



Ranjit Kumar Sinha, secretary, Disaster Management had said cracks on some of the buildings in Joshimath have widened by 1 to 2 millimetres, but they are old fissures not new.