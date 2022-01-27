Journo beaten to death in road rage incident in UP

Angered over this, the men stopped the journalist and beat him up. Saini was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.



Senior SP Saharanpur Akash Tomar said, "Jahangir and Farman were immediately arrested by Saharanpur police in the case involving death of Sudhir Saini due to road rage incident. We will ensure that they are convicted in a fast-tracked manner."