Journos have no statutory exemption from disclosing their sources to probe agencies: Delhi court

The CBI filed a complaint alleging that unidentified individuals had prepared fraudulent and falsified report to harm the reputation of CBI. It was stated that these people engaged in a criminal conspiracy with the intention of forging documents and using them as real documents in order to spread misleading information.



However, the court observed that a bare perusal of the closure report showed that the CBI had declined to carry the investigation to its logical conclusion.



"Merely because the concerned journalists denied to reveal their respective sources, as stated in the final report, the investigating agency should not have put a halt to the entire investigation. There is no statutory exemption in India to journalists from disclosing their sources to investigating agencies, more so where such disclosure is necessary for the purpose of aiding and assisting in investigation of a criminal case," the court said.