Karnataka Assembly elections: EC to set ball rolling on April 13

The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections will be formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, the last date of making nominations is April 20.

The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes.