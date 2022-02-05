Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order

It said the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department.



"In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order said.



Initially, the controversy was restricted to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru in the beginning of January as the girls started wearing hijab to class. In protest, the boys wore saffron scarves.