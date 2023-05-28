Kashmiri Pandits arrive in hundreds to keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine is the holiest religious place of Kashmiri Pandits and each year the deity's devotees throng the shrine temple in the month of Jeshtha, according to the Hindu calendar, to spend time in prayer and penance.



Devotees offer milk, sugar and Kheer to the goddess and light ghee lamps around the spring in the evening.



Upholding the centuries old tradition of brotherhood, Muslim residents of this town offer milk in earthen pots to the devotees on their arrival at the temple shrine.



This year, around 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits have arrived from outside the Valley on the annual festival and more are likely to join prayers in the day as the festival gets underway.