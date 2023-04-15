Nitish says vote for BJP to destroy yourself; speaks up for Kejriwal
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met AICC president Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Kejriwal to forge opposition alliance against the BJP ahead of 2024
"If people vote for BJP, they will destroy themselves. And if people vote against BJP, they will ensure not only their progress but also of the state and the country," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said.
Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital in an attempt to forge an alliance of opposition parties against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre before the 2024 general election.
“This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly,” Kumar told reporters.
Kumar also met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A day after the CBI summoned Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy case, Kumar on Saturday said Kejriwal will reply to the actions initiated against him at an “appropriate time”. (Kumar was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views on the CBI summons to Kejriwal.)
“People know what is happening against him (Kejriwal). He is a well-regarded person and he has done a lot of developmental work in his state,” the Bihar chief minister said.
According to the notice issued by the CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11am on Sunday to answer queries from the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.
