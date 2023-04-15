Nitish says vote for BJP to destroy yourself; speaks up for Kejriwal

"If people vote for BJP, they will destroy themselves. And if people vote against BJP, they will ensure not only their progress but also of the state and the country," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said.

Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital in an attempt to forge an alliance of opposition parties against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre before the 2024 general election.

“This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly,” Kumar told reporters.