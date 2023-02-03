Kerala HC directs govt to release properties of those who have no connection with PFI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to release the erroneously attached properties of certain persons as part of recovery proceedings initiated against Popular Front of India (PFI) workers in connection with the damage to public property, in violence, during a hartal called by the banned outfit last September.

"The 2nd respondent, Additional Secretary shall forthwith ensure that the properties of those persons who have no connection with the additional 13th respondent Organisation, which have been erroneously attached by the Revenue Recovery authorities of the State Government, are released by lifting the attachment on the said properties," the court said.

A division bench comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C P said the lifting of the attachment shall be evidenced by appropriate orders issued in that regard which are communicated to the persons concerned.