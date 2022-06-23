Kerala High Court allows development of embryo kept frozen for 8 years

"Apart from the aspirations of the first petitioner (mother) to conceive and the second petitioner (father), to beget a child, the right of the life inside the embryo, which is kept frozen for the past 8 years, to develop into a foetus and be born, cannot be stultified by relying on a provision which has no application.



"The primary objective of the Act is the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks, by preventing misuse and ensuring safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services. The Act is not intended to create difficulties for persons opting assisted reproductive procedure," read the order.



The couple had four fertilised embryos stored at a hospital but wanted to transfer them to another hospital of their choice. But the Act came into force and the first hospital refused to transfer the embryos citing the provisions of the Act.