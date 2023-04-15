Kharge: Poor man like me could have a long career because of Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday said it was because of his party that a person like him with a humble background could have a long political career and become an MLA and MP.

Kharge, who addressed a 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha Sabha' at Mancherial in Telangana Friday night, said he would not have been a lawmaker had Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi not encouraged a "poor man" like him.

He said that Sonia Gandhi gave him an opportunity to work as the president of the Congress which is a huge responsibility.