Kharge slams govt over price rise, unemployment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over rising prices and unemployment, saying that people will not buy into the "hollow slogans" of the BJP and will wipe it out of power this time.

His attack came a day after the Congress slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue.

"Both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously due to the loot of the Modi government. But the BJP is engrossed in the greed for power," Kharge alleged in a tweet in Hindi. The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing and the unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.45 per cent, he said.