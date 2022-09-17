Ladakh: Congress wins Timisgam in LAHDC bypoll

"Here is some breaking news for Modi, Shah and Azad. The Congress party has defeated the BJP by a convincing margin in the Temisgam bye-election to the Ladakh Hill Council. Congratulations to the Ladakh District Congress Committee!," he said on Twitter.



The by-election in the constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress councilor Sonam Dorjey.



The voting, held on September 13, saw 98.7 per cent polling, the officials said, adding, the counting of votes started this morning and 1,449 votes of the total 1,467 votes polled were considered.



