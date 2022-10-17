Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 2 weeks to UP govt to file response on Ashish Mishra's plea seeking bail

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.



A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.



On April 18 this year, the top court cancelled the bail granted to Mishra in the case and asked him to surrender in a week, saying the 'victims' were denied "a fair and effective hearing" in the Allahabad High Court which adopted a "myopic view of the evidence".



It had remanded the bail application for fresh adjudication "in a fair, impartial and dispassionate manner, and keeping in view the settled parameters" within three months after taking note of relevant facts and the fact that the victims were not granted a complete opportunity of being heard.