Land-for-jobs case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before ED

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs 'scam' case. The 33-year-old Yadav, the son of RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi in a carcade.

He was questioned by the CBI in this case last month. The ED booked a separate case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the CBI FIR and it will record the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, sources said.